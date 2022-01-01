About this product
When these quick flower varieties became popular a few years back, we put all our knowledge and expertise to the task of creating a range of Paradise Seeds autos. Our aim was to retain the benefits of automatic flowering that Ruderalis genetics bring, while ensuring the quality that was so often lacking in this type of plant.
The fine ingredients that go into Automaria ll are genetics from the Brazilian Santa Maria strain (which has a reputation for delivering a high that borders on the spiritual) and another classic sativa strain. These have been crossed with Cannabis Ruderalis, the tough little plant with an automatic body clock that thrives and flowers, regardless of light.
This plant reaches between 70 cm and 1m in an indoor set up, which makes it good for small cultivation spaces. Growth is rigorous and consistent, with significant stretching of the stem and side branches, which allows for good bud development. The ratio of calyx to leaf is high and this makes for a speedy chop once harvest comes.
This plant will also give the outdoor gardener something to smile about with a fast turnaround from seed to harvest (70 days although we have had reports of even quicker finishes than that) and can easily grow taller than 1m.Automaria ll is also a good performer further north and is a popular choice with city gardeners planting in balconies and window boxes and small gardens.
40% Indica // 60% Sativa
THC level: 14-18%
CBD level: < 0.1%
About this brand
Paradise Seeds
Who We Are - Our founder has always been highly involved in the breeding of our beloved cannabis varieties. Since we started growing cannabis in the early 1980’s, it has always been our aim to select the very best genetics. This has resulted in a solid strain base which is the cornerstone of work. Only selecting and crossing the most potent cannabis (marijuana) plants with the finest, sweet taste has led to the creation of the powerful connoisseur strains we offer today. The quality you get with our cannabis seeds is that of the finest cannabis currently available on the market.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.
