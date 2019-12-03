About this product
Belladonna continues to be a popular choice with indoor growers with a flowering time of approximately 9 weeks. The buds are tight and the foliage is reduced, giving this strain a good natural defense against mold and fungi. Belladonna is particularly recommended for growers with SOG set ups (Sea Of Green).
This sultry sativa remains the seed of choice with many outdoor growers in both northern and southern regions. It does very well in warmer climates, such as California, where the sun fuels healthy growth, and was super popular when the outdoor growing revolution came to Spain in the 1990s. As this plant has been bred to be mold resistant, it is also a great bet (and a popular one) with sativa inspired gardeners in countries like the UK, Germany and the Netherlands.
The resin coated buds that Belladonna delivers come with a heavy coating of trichomes, producing a plant that is beautiful to look at and fruity to taste.
40% Indica // 60% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
About this strain
Belladonna is a mostly sativa strain that also carries good indica characteristics making for a very nice hybrid. A faster flowering time than typical sativa strains makes Belladonna a favorite among growers. With a fruity smell and a trippy high Paradise Seeds has bred a winner.
Belladonna effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.