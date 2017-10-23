About this product
She lives up to its name in the grow department, an easy going addition to both indoor and outdoor setups. It is a bushy plant, robust with thick stems and big leaves, and is very pleasing to grow. In terms of production, smell and flavor this plant comes with the full package.
For the indoor grower, its medium size makes it a good companion for the grow room, especially one where height is an issue. The quick flower time and dependable yield are two further qualities to recommend this variety and production is characterized by large buds that are compact and oozing with resin.
Outdoor, in the garden, Californian Gold will naturally thrive in warmer climates, where the sun will make those characteristically large indica buds swell. However, the hybrid nature of this plant makes it a reasonable adapter to the cooler climates of more northern regions.
80% Indica // 20% Sativa
THC level: 20-24%
CBD level: < 0.1%
About this strain
This indica-dominant California strain will have you thinking about taking a hike in the woods with its clean, green grass smell that has hints of herbs. The potent smell is actually the first thing many users notice about Cali Gold and the taste pulls in notes of citrus, bringing to mind lemongrass. This strain is a cross between Jah OG Kush and DS Gold. The plants also look impressive, with bulky, crystalline buds. Effects tend to be body relaxing but not completely sedative, so that hike may just be a possibility.
Cali Gold effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.