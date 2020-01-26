About this product
Mendocino Skunk, developed in collaboration with Chong’s Choice, is a well rounded combination of sativa and indica to produce a good yield plant that is easy to grow and delivers a delightful user experience.
This plant is shorter and bushier than many varieties which makes it a good option for the beginner, although experienced growers will appreciate the ease of growth and pleasant all round qualities.
A good addition to the indoor grow setup, Mendocino Skunk is a stable plant that will grow to a medium size so a good option if your grow room space is limited. With a thick central cola, the side branches of this plant will provide good bud growth and the calyx-to-leaf ratio makes for a speedy trim job once harvest comes.
This plant will also thrive in outdoor grow spaces, providing a happy experience for growers in northern regions of Europe, Canada and America thanks to the Mendocino factor in the Skunk mix. In warmer, more Mediterranean climates, there is potential to boost optimum yield levels as this is a plant that will respond well in the sunshine.
The fruity flavor and skunky tones will have your taste buds tingling for more and is an indication of the pleasurable hit that is coming your way.
60% Indica // 40% Sativa
THC level: 20-24%
CBD level: < 0.1%
This plant is shorter and bushier than many varieties which makes it a good option for the beginner, although experienced growers will appreciate the ease of growth and pleasant all round qualities.
A good addition to the indoor grow setup, Mendocino Skunk is a stable plant that will grow to a medium size so a good option if your grow room space is limited. With a thick central cola, the side branches of this plant will provide good bud growth and the calyx-to-leaf ratio makes for a speedy trim job once harvest comes.
This plant will also thrive in outdoor grow spaces, providing a happy experience for growers in northern regions of Europe, Canada and America thanks to the Mendocino factor in the Skunk mix. In warmer, more Mediterranean climates, there is potential to boost optimum yield levels as this is a plant that will respond well in the sunshine.
The fruity flavor and skunky tones will have your taste buds tingling for more and is an indication of the pleasurable hit that is coming your way.
60% Indica // 40% Sativa
THC level: 20-24%
CBD level: < 0.1%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Paradise Seeds
Who We Are - Our founder has always been highly involved in the breeding of our beloved cannabis varieties. Since we started growing cannabis in the early 1980’s, it has always been our aim to select the very best genetics. This has resulted in a solid strain base which is the cornerstone of work. Only selecting and crossing the most potent cannabis (marijuana) plants with the finest, sweet taste has led to the creation of the powerful connoisseur strains we offer today. The quality you get with our cannabis seeds is that of the finest cannabis currently available on the market.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.