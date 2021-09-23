About this product
Outdoors, Ice Cream may not be the biggest yielder, but it is still popular with growers looking to benefit from that indica strength. It performs satisfactorily in regions as far north as Canada, the UK and the Netherlands, but it is in the south that it adapts best - sunshine coaxing the best from its resinous buds.
Under the hood, the Ice Cream plant packs copious amounts of trichomes, tightly clustered, its heads lining up in regimental rows and glistening with a resinous glow. Like the ice cream you always wished for, expect the palette to dance with vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure old school skunk.
60% Indica // 40% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Ice Cream, also known as "Ice Cream Kush," is an exotic and potent hybrid marijuana strain. Bred by Parad Seeds, Ice Cream is a unique, award-winning cultivar. This bushy plant puts out dense nugs with tightly clustered trichomes, and the tasty terpenes offer flavors of vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure skunk. The high is usually balanced, so you’ll find your body relaxed and at ease without putting you straight to bed.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.