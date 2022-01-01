About this product
In an outdoor garden, Magic Bud will thrive (again, give it a bit of space to expand as she does like to grow outwards) and a mid-October finish is a bonus for those northern European gardeners who are keen to crop before the Autumn rains, although it does come with a high level of pest and disease resistance.
The particularly resinous nature of Magic Bud makes this plant popular for those that like to make their own hash, and the bushy growth of the plant is accompanied by a proliferation of dense nuggets. You won’t believe your eyes when you see the concentrated coating of trichomes that cover the buds - and no, that isn’t an optical illusion…
Magic Bud may look ready before the due date, but we recommend hanging in there until she’s properly done in order to fully appreciate the aromatic splendor of these tasty buds! Like the rabbit that appears in the magician’s hat, once rolled and smoked the Magic Bud delivers a crowd pleasing surprise.
50% Indica // 50% Sativa
THC level: 16-20%
CBD level: < 0.1%
About this strain
Known for high resin production, Magic Bud is an easy-to-grow strain great for making hash. This strain puts out floral aromas and flavors that transcend into a pleasant, uplifting high that mellows out in the end. Magic Bud is a great choice for a middle-of-the-afternoon pick-me-up when you want to take in a bit more of the day with a smile across your face.
About this brand
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.