About this product
Nebula is made for indoor gardening (60 - 65 days flower time), and works particularly well when it is used under lights in a constellation of Sea Of Green. Because of the sativa genes this is one star traveler that likes to shoot for the sun, artificial or not, so may need some holding back on the throttle.
Outside it will also shoot for the sun, absorbing all the light it can (remember that Mediterranean heart?). It will thrive in southern regions, but this plant is bred to be versatile and will prosper quite happily in northern regions too, especially in south facing plots. If the conditions are right, gardeners can expect an intergalactic bud shower of epic proportions come harvest.
40% Indica // 60% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
About this strain
The Nebula marijuana strain was bred by Paradise Seeds in 1996. Its name means "Starcloud" and it has been known to "twinkle" with THC coating, with a head and body buzz described as intense and almost psychedelic. The buds have been known to smell and taste like honey, and flowering time is a minimum of 9 weeks. Nebula has won many awards, including 3rd place in the sativa category at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1999 and 2nd place in 2005. It also took 3rd place at the Highlife Cup in 2004 in the Hydro category, and 1st place at the Copa La Bella Flor Spain in 2005.
Nebula effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.