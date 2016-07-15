About this product
A pleasure to work with for the indoor gardener (60 days flower time), this sturdy plant is versatile. It can be grown as a multi branch, stand alone, or in a set up that employs a Sea Of Green as it responds very well to training. Particularly impressive results have been achieved by those who use hydroponic systems, and hydro growers are big fans of its easy management too.
Outside, the Opium is a different story. In a warm and sunny climate it will grow more tree than bush, which makes it particularly effective for growers in southern regions of France, Spain and California.
Although this is a sturdy plant, the big buds may not make it so reliable for garden and guerrilla plots in northern areas, particularly if autumn is wet in your region.
The dominant fragrance is fruit, and the taste is creamy. A little like your favorite cocktail, you will be coming back for more.
50% Indica // 50% Sativa
THC level: 17-21%
CBD level: < 0.1%
About this strain
Opium by Paradise Seeds is an even 50/50 hybrid that offers the best of both indica and sativa strains. This strain won 2nd place at the 2006 High Times Cannabis Cup and has grown in popularity since. Known to flourish indoors, this plant grows fat, resinous colas when hydroponics are employed. Outside, this strain is a different beast, growing more fickle in guerrilla cropping conditions.
Opium effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.