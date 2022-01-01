About this product
As the story goes, this plant harnessed the power of a super sativa Brazilian land race together with a resinous indica from the mountainsides of Kerala in southern India.
A sturdy plant, growth patterns are uniform, becoming bushy early on before stretching when in flower. This variety is a great fit for SOG, SCROG, LST and other forms of plant training, making it ideal for cultivators working with limited space. The many side branches produce fat tops, exploding with trichomes, which emanate its floral odour.
A gift to indoor growers thanks to a consistency that gives ease of control in a grow room and a harvest that will fill your basket after 8 - 9 weeks flowering. Easy to grow, this strain is the choice of beginners and experienced pros. Outdoors it will reach for the sun (2m and more) and yield accordingly, which makes it a great choice in the southern regions of the world. However, as a true champion, this plant will also perform very well in more moderate climates of northern Europe and Canada.
50% Indica // 50% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
A sturdy plant, growth patterns are uniform, becoming bushy early on before stretching when in flower. This variety is a great fit for SOG, SCROG, LST and other forms of plant training, making it ideal for cultivators working with limited space. The many side branches produce fat tops, exploding with trichomes, which emanate its floral odour.
A gift to indoor growers thanks to a consistency that gives ease of control in a grow room and a harvest that will fill your basket after 8 - 9 weeks flowering. Easy to grow, this strain is the choice of beginners and experienced pros. Outdoors it will reach for the sun (2m and more) and yield accordingly, which makes it a great choice in the southern regions of the world. However, as a true champion, this plant will also perform very well in more moderate climates of northern Europe and Canada.
50% Indica // 50% Sativa
THC level: 18-22%
CBD level: < 0.1%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Paradise Seeds
Who We Are - Our founder has always been highly involved in the breeding of our beloved cannabis varieties. Since we started growing cannabis in the early 1980’s, it has always been our aim to select the very best genetics. This has resulted in a solid strain base which is the cornerstone of work. Only selecting and crossing the most potent cannabis (marijuana) plants with the finest, sweet taste has led to the creation of the powerful connoisseur strains we offer today. The quality you get with our cannabis seeds is that of the finest cannabis currently available on the market.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.