The plant itself is stout and sturdy, an indica strain that is renowned for its stability. The high calyx-to-leaf ratio will make the fussiest manicurist a happy person and it is pleasing to the eye too. This one is popular with those who have indoor grow rooms, and especially those gardeners that have limited space to work with. Wappa is a medium sized plant that packs a very big punch, evident in the thick cola and the proliferation of buds that surge from the side branches. For the best guide to growing Wappa indoors, check out our Grow Report here.
As an outdoor plant, Wappa proves its qualities equally. It will perform in a more moderate climate, and grows well in the UK, Holland, Austria and Poland and parts of Canada.This plant will deliver the northern cultivator enough nuggets to store way for the long winter months ahead. However, Southern region growers in Europe, the USA and the countries of South America will best benefit from Wappa’s outdoor performance. Give this plant sunshine and it will reward you with buds.
60% Indica / 40% Sativa
THC level: 20-24%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Wappa is a 60% indica-dominant hybrid bred by Paradise Seeds that delivers happy, uplifting effects alongside an intense fruity flavor.
We are in the privileged position of having a great test ground in Europe. Here, we can test and select the best genetics the plant world has to offer. If you have some unique and/or mind-blowing genetics of your own that you would like to share with us, you can send seeds or clones to our office in Holland. We would be honoured to test them! Indeed, we may use them in our future breeding projects so that your genetics can find their way to other cannabis growers around the world.
How We Work - Our cannabis seeds are organically produced and contain all the necessary trace elements for a good start. We work with strict criteria regarding the pollination of our plants. Our pollination rooms are secure so that no stray pollen from other male plants can find their way into our select stock. Pollen filters are used in all our grow rooms. As the moment of pollination is very important, we carefully schedule all pollinations to prevent seeds of inferior quality. After the production of seeds, we select only the best seeds by hand, and leave out the premature and non-fertile ones. We then test these seeds on viability and germination. This way we can guarantee you will always get fresh, living seeds that are sure to grow top-quality plants.