About this product
Easy to use, for the simplest experience
Longer lasting pods deliver full flavour from start to finish
Extended battery life in PAX’s most compact design
Beautiful and sleek, in bright, fun new colours
Enduring quality only from PAX
Longer lasting pods deliver full flavour from start to finish
Extended battery life in PAX’s most compact design
Beautiful and sleek, in bright, fun new colours
Enduring quality only from PAX
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PAX Labs Inc.
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.