Peak Leaf
Bigleaf Kush Pre-roll
About this product
Hybrid: Sativa Dominant
Leafy, airy buds with dark greenery and moss green undertones and a coating of crystals. The strong kushy smell features notes of lavender and a light bitter lemongrass flavour trailed by sweet jasmine.
THC: 22%
CBD: ≤1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!