Peak Leaf

Peak Leaf

Mountain Kush Pre-roll

About this product

Hybrid: Indica Dominant

Round, dark green buds with a generous frosty coating of resin. Smelling like a freshly squeezed lemon, this strain features a sweet citrus flavour and creamy tones of meringue.

THC: 15%
CBD: ≤ 1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g
