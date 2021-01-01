Peak Leaf
Mountain Kush Pre-roll
About this product
Hybrid: Indica Dominant
Round, dark green buds with a generous frosty coating of resin. Smelling like a freshly squeezed lemon, this strain features a sweet citrus flavour and creamy tones of meringue.
THC: 15%
CBD: ≤ 1%
Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g
Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 5x0.5 g
