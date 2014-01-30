About this product
Its sweet and spicy aroma evokes earth, incense, citrus, herbs ...
The effect is almost narcotic, hence the saying no Afghan with croissants!
Its medical properties are mainly known for the treatment of insomnia, stress, anxiety...
The Afghan grows both indoors and outdoors in warm, sunny climates. It is compact and of medium size. A flowering period of 2 months gives you an abundant resinous harvest at will.
About this strain
The Pure Afghan is an exclusive landrace from the Mazar I Sharif region of Afghanistan. This is one of the only DNA Genetics strains that is bred outside of Holland and are from a fresh seed stock. A rare and rewarding high for the proud cannabis connoisseur.
Pure Afghan effects

