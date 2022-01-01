Creation of CBD Crew adapted it for permaculture method.



Rich in CBD with just the right amount of THC, it is a very nice therapeutic plant. Its intense aromas accompany us on a sweet and relaxing journey.



Its powerful complex of terpenes make it an ideal plant for medicinal uses.

Its medical properties are useful for the treatment of insomnia, stress and pain management.



It grows both indoors and outdoors in a sunny location. It is well furnished, shaped fir-shaped and medium size. A relatively short flowering period of less than 2 months gives you a satisfying harvest of beautiful scented heads.