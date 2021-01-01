About this product

Based on years of legacy knowledge, and backed by our rigorous testing and quality control processes, these 510-thread cartridges offer a quick and easy way to augment your consumption experience.



You can expect the sweet-flavour of fresh blueberries and subtle pine notes thanks to the 5% botanical terpene content, formulated with highly-refined distillate. Our formulation contains distillate with a 80-90% THC concentration and no CBD.



Simply use with a standard 510 vape battery to get started. We suggest pairing with a CCELL battery for best results.