Phyto Extractions
About this product
CO2 Terp Sauce (HTFSE) is a full-spectrum oil, 0.5g cartridge made using an advanced CO2 extraction process, resulting in the preservation of the flower’s terpene profile and potency.
Mandarin Cookies – This variety is a hybrid cultivar, containing pure, premium-quality terpenes offering the flavour and aroma of smoky spice, citrus and pine. This product is 100% cannabis derived, with no additives, carrier oils or synthetic fillers.
Available in BC and Ontario
