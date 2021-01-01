Loading…
Logo for the brand Phyto Extractions

Phyto Extractions

Mandarin Cookies Terp Sauce (HTFSE) Cartridge 0.5g

CO2 Terp Sauce (HTFSE) is a full-spectrum oil, 0.5g cartridge made using an advanced CO2 extraction process, resulting in the preservation of the flower’s terpene profile and potency.

Mandarin Cookies – This variety is a hybrid cultivar, containing pure, premium-quality terpenes offering the flavour and aroma of smoky spice, citrus and pine. This product is 100% cannabis derived, with no additives, carrier oils or synthetic fillers.

Available in BC and Ontario
