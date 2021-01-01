About this product

Pineapple Express – Pineapple Express is a heavy-hitting hybrid that packs a tropical punch. With aromas of mango, apple, cedar, and of course pineapple, our high-quality 0.5g cartridges combine THC distillate with a 80-90% potency range, diluted with botanical terpenes.



Simply use with a standard 510 vape battery to get started. We suggest pairing with a CCELL battery for best results.



The concentrate of choice for both novices and cannabis connoisseurs alike, our THC-forward 0.5g cartridges are filled with premium extract, boasting all-natural, terpene-rich flavours and zero fillers or synthetic additives.