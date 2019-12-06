Phyto Extractions
About this product
Based on years of legacy knowledge, and backed by our rigorous testing and quality control processes, these 510-thread cartridges offer a quick and easy way to augment your consumption experience.
Simply use with a standard 510 vape battery to get started. We suggest pairing with a CCELL battery for best results.
Pink Kush – Our popular Pink Kush cartridges are filled with distillate, extracted from this indica-dominant hybrid cultivar, that’s renowned for its sweet aroma and distinct herby taste. This variety boasts a 80-90% THC distillate, diluted with botanical terpenes.
Pink Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
514 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
