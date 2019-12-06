About this product

Based on years of legacy knowledge, and backed by our rigorous testing and quality control processes, these 510-thread cartridges offer a quick and easy way to augment your consumption experience.



Simply use with a standard 510 vape battery to get started. We suggest pairing with a CCELL battery for best results.



Pink Kush – Our popular Pink Kush cartridges are filled with distillate, extracted from this indica-dominant hybrid cultivar, that’s renowned for its sweet aroma and distinct herby taste. This variety boasts a 80-90% THC distillate, diluted with botanical terpenes.