About this product

Based on years of legacy knowledge, and backed by our rigorous testing and quality control processes, these 510-thread cartridges offer a quick and easy way to augment your consumption experience.



Simply use with a standard 510 vape battery to get started. We suggest pairing with a CCELL battery for best results.



Super Lemon Haze – A sativa-dominant hybrid that’s as citrussy as its name suggests, this perennially popular cultivar makes a great concentrate, one that’s fresh and full of zest. This variety contains 80-90% THC distillate, formulated with botanical terpenes, without any additives or synthetic fillers.