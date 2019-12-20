Phyto Extractions
All of our vape cartridges are third party tested and contain 80-90% THC distillate, formulated with botanical terpenes. For the best experience use our 510-thread vape cartridges with a CCELL® 510-thread battery or one of similar voltage. With quality and safety top of mind, all ingredients used in our vape formulations are third-party tested to ensure the absence of any potentially harmful additives, whether naturally occurring or synthetic in nature.
Watermelon effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
197 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
