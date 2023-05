#1 Glass Cleaner on the Market!



Water Pipe, Metal, Glass Pipe & Hookah cleaner.



Our Pink Formula cleaner is the leading solution for all your glass bong cleaning needs. Pink Formula is fast and effective, and Immediate Results for Glass/bong cleaning! Easy to use.



SHAKING SOLUTION



Immediate results



No Scrubbing or waiting



No After Taste or Smell



Easy to Use



Brightens Glass



Reusable



Cleans Glass and Metals (Also Hookahs)

Show more