These Piranha beakers stand 12" tall. The beaker-shaped base allows for adequate water filtration to cool smoke and also features a built-in ice pinch for extra-cool rips. Piranha beakers are made of borosilicate glass and come with a downstem featuring a built-in percolator and a 14mm herb bowl. Piranha beakers are easy to use and easy to clean.



Customers can use these versatile water pipes with concentrates by adding a 14mm quartz banger, carb cap, and dab tool.