Orange Tingz AAAA (0.5g) Pre-Rolls x 3



This indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Slurricane and TMAC bred by Sacred Cut Genetics and grown by JBuds in Summerland, BC. Expect the buds to be heavily frosted and dense to the touch while the flavour leans sweet with subtle grape and berry undertones. The dominant terpenes in this cultivar are limonene, trans-caryophyllene and ocimene. Grown in soil, hand-watered, hand-trimmed, hang dried with a ten-day cure. Packaged in a glass jar.



With 20 years of experience in the legacy market, the Pistol and Paris team is now bringing the same BC Bud you've smoked for years to the legal market. The Pistol and Paris brand is all about high-end, gassy, cannabis from specialized small gardens. Our team personally inspects every lot, traveling throughout B.C. to find top craft quality to put into our brand.

Show more