About this product
Want a refreshing cola, a pack of chewy-sweet gummies and 10mg of cannabis but you don't want to make three trips? Pocket Fives Cola 1:1 gummies have arrived! Enjoy a pair of our tasty, plant-based, cola-flavoured gummies made with 5mg of hybrid THC and 5mg CBD in every piece. You won't find this deal at your local corner store. Pocket Fives is always the best value!
About this brand
Cannabis connoisseurs know that high times don’t need high prices. Pocket Fives gummies are top shelf cannabis treats at rock bottom prices, perfect for people ballin’ on a budget. Every pack offers a pair of tasty plant-based, vegan-friendly gummies fortified with 5mg of quality cannabis THC in every piece. Enjoy a pair of Pocket Fives for yourself or share them with a bud. They’re always your best value.