Raspberry Cough Pre-Rolls 4g 10-pack
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
This sativa dominant hybrid has potent THC levels, is tasty with a touch of spice, and leaves a nice raspberry aftertaste.
This sativa dominant hybrid is potent, tasty with a touch of spice, and leaves a nice raspberry aftertaste. When ICE and Cambodian Landrace were cross bred by growers at Nirvana Seeds, they created a sativa dominant hybrid that’s easy to grow, flourishing both inside and out, with a pungent odor and a favorable yield, Raspberry Cough can get up to 10 feet tall during its flowering cycle of 9 to 11 weeks. A sweet, complex bud everyone wants to be friends with, you’re gonna want this pre-roll ready for anything life may throw your way.
Raspberry Cough effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
93 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people say it helps with dizzy
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
