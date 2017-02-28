About this product

This sativa dominant hybrid has potent THC levels, is tasty with a touch of spice, and leaves a nice raspberry aftertaste.



This sativa dominant hybrid is potent, tasty with a touch of spice, and leaves a nice raspberry aftertaste. When ICE and Cambodian Landrace were cross bred by growers at Nirvana Seeds, they created a sativa dominant hybrid that’s easy to grow, flourishing both inside and out, with a pungent odor and a favorable yield, Raspberry Cough can get up to 10 feet tall during its flowering cycle of 9 to 11 weeks. A sweet, complex bud everyone wants to be friends with, you’re gonna want this pre-roll ready for anything life may throw your way.