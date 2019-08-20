Poolboy
This Poolboy definitely isn’t employee of the month based on his work ethic and motivation but damn, is he ever sick to chill out with!
14 - 19% THC
Strawberry Banana effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
417 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
39% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
16% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
