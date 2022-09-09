A very potent creation that’s been crafted from fresh frozen, single-strain, whole-buds and cured to produce beautiful crystalline diamonds.



Diamonds are a very potent creation that’s been crafted from fresh frozen, single-strain, whole-buds and cured to produce beautiful crystalline diamonds. This versatile product can be used in a number of ways, including: dab rigs, dab pens, crushed into joints, or sprinkled over a bong bowl.