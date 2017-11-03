Amnesia Haze

by Premium Cultivars
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

The paper towel technique is germinating cannabis seeds using damp paper towels and plates. It is a simple and effective way to sprout Amnesia Haze cannabis seeds before planting them. Here are the nine steps to germinate Amnesia Haze strain seeds using the paper towel method:

Gather the needed materials: paper towels, water, plates, and Amnesia Haze strain seeds.
Soak two paper towels with water and squeeze out the excess so that the towels are damp but not dripping wet.
Place one towel on a dinner plate and spread out your Amnesia Haze strain seeds on it, leaving some space (1-3 inches) between them.
Cover the Amnesia Haze seeds with another paper towel and press it gently to make contact with the seeds.
Place another plate upside down over the paper towel to create a dark and humid environment for the Amnesia Haze seeds.
Put the plates in a warm place, such as inside a cupboard or closet. The place should be away from direct sunlight and strong wind.
Check on your Amnesia Haze cannabis seeds daily to ensure the paper towels are still moist. If these seeds dry, spray some water on them.
After a few days (3-10), you should see some of the Amnesia Haze strain seeds sprout a white taproot. This indicates they are ready to be planted in soil or another growth medium.
Carefully transfer the sprouted Amnesia Haze cannabis seeds to small pots filled with moist soil or another growing medium, such as a coco coir or hydroponics.

About this strain

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is the perfect sativa strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
