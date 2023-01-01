Apple Fritter

by Premium Cultivars
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Breeders created this Indica-dominant hybrid by crossing two classic strains, Triangle Kush and Animal Mints. Triangle Kush is a Florida-bred Indica-leaning hybrid available since the early 2000s, whereas Animal Mints is a California-bred Indica-dominant hybrid. Both of these parent strains have been recognized for their distinct characteristics. Overall, the progeny of Apple Fritter strain features a genetic profile consisting of 60% Indica genetics and 40% Sativa.

There is a quicker and easier technique to germinate Apple Fritter seeds that does not require pots, trays, or even soil or seed starting mix. Using the paper towel technique to sprout your Apple Fritter cannabis seeds more effectively, you can conserve space at home, assess their germination rate, and determine whether your Apple Fritter strain seeds are still viable and worthwhile to plant. Here are nine instructions on how to germinate Apple Fritter seeds in paper towels:

Assemble all germination tools like sterile tweezers, distilled water, some Apple Fritter seeds, two dinner plates and paper towels.
Wet the paper towels and wring them out, ensuring they are damp but not drowning in water.
Position one of the paper towels on the dinner plate and put the second one aside for use later.
Place your Apple Fritter cannabis seeds on the paper towel, leaving an inch between them to give their roots room to develop.
Cover the Apple Fritter seeds using the second paper towel to sandwich them.
Use the second dinner plate to cover the set up. Ensure you don’t apply pressure to avoid tampering with the set up.
Set the setup in an enclosed area like a drawer or cupboard out of direct sunlight that stays at room temperature.
Monitor the moisture level over the following few days. If the towel begins to dry, use a spray bottle to wet it with extra water.
Once your Apple Fritter seeds have germinated, use your sterile tweezers to pick the seeds and transplant them to your preferred growth medium.

About this strain

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. According to Leafly reviewers, Apple Fritter’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and tingly. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.


About this brand

Premium Cultivars
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
