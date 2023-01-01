Banana Cream Pie seeds are a product of crossing the legendary Girl Scout Cookies with Banana OG. The resulting Indica-dominant hybrid strain produces tiny, flattened, bright green-colored buds covered with golden trichomes. Orange hairs with a distinctive purple hue make the package complete. Most cannabis connoisseurs praise this strain for its delicious flavor, but its potency is nothing to scoff at.



It is pretty simple to germinate cannabis seeds, but the process requires a bit of a delicate touch. There are various germinating methods that you can use, including the paper towel method, glass of water germination, Rockwool germination, and germinating and germinating directly in the soil. While cannabis seeds can sprout using any of these techniques, the paper towel method is the most successful way to grow your seeds. Besides being practical, the paper towel method is also easy and cost-effective. Below are the steps to follow when using the paper towel germination process.



Assemble everything you need. These include paper towels, two plates, water, tweezers, and your Banana Cream Pie seeds

Spray the paper towels with water so that they are damp. Wring out excess moisture since towels shouldn’t be dripping wet.

Lay one damp paper towel on a plate and save the other for later use.

Arrange your Banana Cream Pie seeds on the plate, separating them an inch away from each other.

Cover your seeds with the other damp paper towel and add water in case the towels have dried out.

Gently lift the paper towels to check for standing water and drain, if any.

Use the second plate to cover the seeds and store them in a dark, warm place like a drawer for about a day or three.

Check on your seeds often and add water so that they don’t dry. Your seeds will not germinate if they lack moisture.

Once the taproots prop, use a pair of tweezers to transplant the seeds to a growing medium.

