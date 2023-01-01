The history of Banana Runtz seeds remains unidentified, but some cannabis connoisseurs believe this is the same strain as Banana Punch. Solfire gardens are the original breeder of this magnificent and high-profile strain.



Experienced growers recommend the paper towel method to germinate your Banana Runtz seeds. Not only is the technique effective, but it is also easy and cost-effective. You will not incur extra costs as the materials needed are available at home. Below are steps to follow when using the paper towel method.



Assemble all you need; paper towels, water, a plate, a pair of tweezers, and Banana Runtz seeds.

Dip the paper towels in water and wring out excess moisture

Place one wet paper towel on a plate and reserve the other for later use

Arrange the cannabis seeds on the plate, observing an inch distance between each sed to avoid congestion.

Cover the seeds with the other wet paper towel. If dry, add some water

Gently lift the paper towels to ensure no standing water is on the plate. Drain any excess moisture if present.

Store the plate in a dark and warm plate like a closet or cupboard for at least three days

Keep checking on your seeds to ensure they are moist. Add water so that they do not dry out.

Once taproot props, use a pair of tweezers to pick the seeds and transplant them to a growing medium.





