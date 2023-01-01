Black Domina Autoflower seeds are a renowned commercial breeder’s selection. They allow you to cultivate a large number of plants in a bit of space. This strain grows into a small to medium-sized plant with elongated leaves. A combination of the famous Northern Lights and Afghani strains, Black Domina Autoflower seeds are perfect for both beginners and skilled cultivators alike.



Black Domina Automatic performs admirably with either 18/20 hour light cycles. The root system grows quickly and thickly, and the blooms appear within the first several weeks of development. Moreover, this Indica-dominant hybrid produces a substantial harvest of crystal-covered buds after a short blooming time for the intermediate cannabis grower.



When you cultivate Black Domina seeds, anticipate plants to blossom quickly and yield luscious, sticky buds. These Auto Black Domina seeds blossom in 7 to 9 weeks and require less maintenance than typical cannabis plants. They are also resistant to pests and illnesses.



Black Domina Autoflower seeds are potentially appropriate and fruitful mother plants because of their speed, density, and outstanding resin production. A sunny, Mediterranean environment is ideal for Black Domina Auto seeds. Nonetheless, Black Domica Autos are able to adapt to wet and rainy environments. These Auto seeds have been genetically manipulated to mature and bloom significantly faster than the regular plant.



After only 7–9 weeks of indoor blooming, expect a harvest of 14–16 ounces per square foot. Harvest time in the Northern Hemispheres is often between late September and early October. It occurs in the Southern Hemisphere between late February and early March. With enough sunlight, you harvest about 14 ounces per plant in perfect conditions.

