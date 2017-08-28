Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush Feminized is a well-known Indica-dominant hybrid in the cannabis market. Although its origin has remained a mystery for many years, it is widely assumed that the Blackberry Kush cannabis results from a combination of Afghani and Blackberry cannabis.

Premium Cultivars recommends the paper towel approach for quality results when germinating cannabis seeds. To germinate your Blackberry Kush Feminized cannabis seeds using this method, you’ll only need a few simple household products. Here are the instructions on how to germinate these Feminized cannabis seeds.

Ensure you have everything you need, such as two paper towels, a working area (table), a dinner plate, a water sprayer, and tweezers.
Using a water sprayer, wet the two paper towels.
Wring out any extra water by squeezing.
On your table, place one paper towel on top of a plate.
Place many seeds on top, approximately an inch apart.
Cover with the second paper towel.
Place the cushioned seeds in a plastic bag between two plates or below a face-down dish.
Keep the paper towel-wrapped seeds away from window sills and out of direct sunshine, and keep the temperature at 72 degrees Fahrenheit.
In two to five days, the Blackberry Kush Feminized seeds will sprout from the hand towel sandwich and form small roots, ready to transfer when they reach around five millimeters in length.

About this strain

Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries.

