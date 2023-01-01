The thorough breeding procedure of Blackberry Moonrocks seeds paid off, as breeders produced a one-of-a-kind cannabis. Blue Moonrock and Blackberry Kush were used in the creation, emphasizing resilience and potency.



If you’re going to cultivate cannabis, you should purchase high-quality Blackberry Moonrocks seeds and prepare them to germinate. You can germinate seeds in paper towels to get them growing faster—no soil required! This straightforward technique eliminates the clutter and intricacy of seed starting trays, domes, and temperature monitors. Here are step-by-step instructions on how to germinate your Blackberry Moonrocks seeds using the paper towel method:



Assemble all necessary tools for effective germination such as distilled water, dinner plates, high-quality Blackberry Moonrocks cannabis seeds, paper towels, and a pair of sterile tweezers.

Sprinkle water on the paper towels and drain off any excess water.

Position one of the paper towels on the plate and set the other aside.

Use the sterile tweezers and carefully pick your Blackberry Moonrocks seeds and place them on the sheet of paper towel on the plate (position the seeds about one inch apart).

Place the other damp sheet of paper towels on top the Blackberry Moonrocks cannabis seeds without applying pressure.

Check on the dryness of the setup and add more water if needed. Next, cover the whole setup with the other dinner plate.

Place the setup in a dry place away from direct sunlight preferable a drawer or cupboard. Ensure that the optimal temperature of the location is 70-90ºF for effective germination.

Check on your Blackberry Moonrocks seeds regularly and ensure that the paper towers are not dry. Add water if required!

Your Blackberry Moonrocks seeds will likely germinate in 3-10 days. When the Blackberry Moonrocks cannabis seeds sprout, transplant them to your ideal grow medium.

