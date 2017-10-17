Bubble Gum

by Premium Cultivars
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
Bubble Gum stain is an Indica-dominant hybrid developed in Indiana in the 1970s, was taken to New England, and was later moved to Holland, where it acquired popularity. Bubble Gum went on to win two prizes in the Cannabis Cup in 1994 and second place in ’95 and ’99.

Despite its popularity and unique characteristics, Bubble Gum’s exact lineage and genetics remain a mystery. It’s believed to have lineage from Afghanistan, Mexico, or Columbia landraces before being re-vamped in the U.S. and, more recently, Holland.

Bubble Gum, sometimes called "Bubba Gum," is a popular indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. Bubble Gum's genetics are a little unclear, but it is believed to be made from an unknown cross of Indiana Bubble Gum. This strain produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated. Consumers who smoke Bubble Gum often say it helps them stay alert and be creative, while others report a stoney head high. Bubble Gum is 17% THC, and its potency is deal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. In small doses, this strain can be enjoyed throughout the day. In large doses Bubble Gum can dry out your mouth, so make sure you have adequate hydration available while you partake. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubble gum and sweet floral flavors bursting through. Medical marijuana patients choose Bubble Gum to relieve symptoms associated with disorders like chronic pain, nausea, stress, and depression. The average price per gram of Bubble Gum is $10. Bubble Gum was originally bred by growers in Indiana and has been winning cannabis awards since 1994, including countless Cannabis Cups.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
