Cafe Racer seeds combine the famed genetics of Grandaddy Purple and Girl Scout Cookies to create a remarkable cannabis (a masterfully produced hybrid).



Germinating Cafe Racer seeds with paper towels is an easy yet effective way of germinating cannabis quickly. This method of germinating seeds not only saves time, but it is also less untidy. Furthermore, germinating seeds on paper towels allows you to easily evaluate the viability of your seeds before planting them. Here are nine steps of effectively germinating your Cafe Racer seeds using the paper towel technique:



Start by gathering your germination tools such as distilled water, sterile tweezers, dinner plates, some Cafe Racer cannabis seeds and paper towels.

Soak or spray the paper towels with water and ensure they are completely saturated but not dripping wet.

Place one of the damp paper towels on a dinner plate and the other aside.

Carefully use the tweezers to pick your Cafe Racer seeds and place them on the paper towel that is on the plate. Note: For optimal results, ensure that your Cafe Racer cannabis seeds have enough room to grow – about one inch of space between each seed.

Fold the other paper towel over the Cafe Racer seeds. Ensure both sides are sealed securely so no moisture will escape; this forms a warm and moist environment that encourages cannabis germination.

Cover the set up using the second dinner plate while check if the paper towels are still damp: add the necessary water if you notice dryness.

Place the setup in an area at room temperature (65 – 70F) for optimal outcomes. You can also put them near a warm window sill or cupboard but ensure the setup is not in direct sunlight.

Check on your Cafe Racer seeds every day or two to see if they have sprouted yet. You should start to see signs of growth after 3-10 days.

When the Cafe Racer seedlings are about an inch tall, transplant them into the ideal growth medium like soil, hydroponics, coco coir or peat.



