Cake Crasher

by Premium Cultivars
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Cake Crasher strain was first known to be found in Southern California and Southern Nevada. Afterward, the Cake Crasher strain gradually made its way into Europe and other parts of the world. Cake Crasher is a Sativa-dominant cannabis hybrid strain created by combining Wedding Cake and Wedding Crasher.

Most first-time growers may find all cannabis seeds incredibly difficult to germinate; however, owing to the Cake Crasher strains and their genetic composition, they are easy to cultivate. It all comes down to the method and manner of germination adopted. The paper-towel approach looks to be a better, if not the best, alternative in the procedure and preparation for sprouting Cake Crasher strain seeds. To obtain the greatest results while growing Cake Crasher strains, we propose the following crucial steps:

To start, you’ll require bottled or sterilized water, paper towels, and your Cake Crasher strain seeds.
Using two paper towels, wring off any extra water.
Place the second paper towel sheet on top of the platter.
Using tweezers, arrange the strain seeds approximately an inch apart on the paper towel.
Cover your cannabis strain seeds with another paper towel and, if necessary, add more water.
Wipe the plate with paper towels if there is any water on it.
Store the strain seeds in a dark, warm location away from prying eyes, such as a closet or cupboard.
Your Cake Crasher strain should germinate between 24 and 120 hours.
When your cannabis seeds’ tap roots have grown to about 1 inch in length, it’s appropriate to root them in their supplemental growth medium (using tweezers).

About this strain

Cake Crasher is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Wedding Crasher (aka Wedding Crashers). The result is a wedding-worthy strain that will help you relax and unwind your stress away. This strain produces euphoric effects that make consumers feel hazy and creative. With continued use, Cake Crasher will put you into a sedated state and locked to the sofa. For this reason, you'll want to reserve this strain for late afternoon or evening hours. In terms of flavor, Cake Crasher tastes sweet and gassy with an aroma that is irresistibly fruity. With a THC level hovering around 22%, medical marijuana turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety. This strain was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Premium Cultivars
Premium Cultivars
Shop products
We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
Notice a problem?Report this item