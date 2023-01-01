Cake Mix Cookies is a delightful cross between London Pound Cake #75 and Wedding Cake; the strain was named after its parents, but look at these frosted nugs, and you could believe otherwise. Lemonade, the sibling company behind Cookies, developed Cake Mix.



Cookies Fam Genetics of California has created a variety with high Indica content called London Pound Cake. It is a descendant of the Sunset Sherbert strain and has a 70% Indica and 30% Sativa ratio. Wedding Cake is a strong Indica-dominant hybrid with a more balanced 40% Sativa to 60% Indica ratio. Cherry pie and Girl Scout Cookies are the two inspirations for this.



For Cake Mix seedlings to grow well, the gardener must be careful. Some cannabis farmers still believe the myth that spending more money on equipment will increase their crop yield. Using Cake Mix seeds to grow a successful garden won’t cost much money. So, it’s smart to use the tools you already have. The “nine-step paper towel strategy” is a fantastic way to get seeds to grow if you can’t decide on another method. To have the best chance of getting Cake Mix cannabis seeds to germinate, think about the following steps:



Gather two plates, tweezers, paper towels, and the Cake Mix seeds.

Put several layers of paper towels on the platter. Paper towels are good for cleaning up water spills, but if you use several at once, your dish might look sloppy. You may need to fold or cut the paper towels to get the right size for your needs. You don’t want the paper towels to hang over the edge of the plates since they may dry relatively quicker than you wish.

Put some paper towels out and wet the bottom of the dish. Place the seeds on the wet paper towels in a staggered pattern using tweezers (at least an inch apart).

Wrap the seeds of the Cake Mix strain in a paper towel. Using a single piece of paper, you can check to see if the seeds have started coming up without disturbing the soil. You may need to add more water to get enough water on the top layer.

Putting another plate on top could stop any moisture from leaking out of the setup.

For do-it-yourself seed-starting kits, the seeds need to be kept in a dry, cool, dark place for a week. Remember that cannabis seeds that get into the wrong hands might never grow into a harvest. Keep them away from everyone, especially kids, pets, and guests.

You might be able to keep seeds moist with paper towels, but you’ll have to keep an eye on them to ensure they stay moist. Sometimes, they may need more water to keep from drying out. With the paper towel cover, you don’t have to worry about the seeds in the container getting messed up when you open it to check on them.

To see if the seeds have grown, carefully pull the paper towel away.

When the Cake Mix seeds have germinated for about five days, they can be planted in their growing medium.



Show more