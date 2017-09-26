It has never been agreed upon where Cherry Pie first appeared. The majority of cannabis enthusiasts are aware that Cherry Pie seeds are mostly Indica-dominant. Although it has not been proven, it is popularly thought that Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison were the parents of Cherry Pie.
Cherry Pie seeds germinate similarly to other cannabis seeds. There are different techniques for germinating Cherry Pie Feminized seeds, but the paper towel has repeatedly been shown to be the most successful. It is highly advised that you use it during the germination phase. To get better results, adhere to the guidelines below.
Collect the necessary supplies, including Cherry Pie seeds, dinner plates, and paper towels. You should dampen your paper towels before being squeezed to remove any extra water that may have soaked in. Place a single dinner plate on one of the towels. Place your Cherry Pie Feminized seeds on top of the paper towels, spacing them apart by about an inch. Using the other paper towel, cover the seeds. Make sure no water is left on your plate before using the second plate to cover the seeds. For 20 to 120 hours, place your seeds in a warm region of your room. Check the seeds’ moisture levels often. Add extra water to keep them wet if they are a little dry. You can transplant your cannabis seeds to your favorite growth medium after a taproot appears.
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. Leafly reviewers tell us that Cherry Pie’s effects include feeling giggly, happy, and euphoric.
