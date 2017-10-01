Chocolope

Chocolope Feminized seeds are a product of cross-breeding Cantaloupe Haze and Chocolate Thai. The resulting Sativa breed develops into a tough, vigorous plant that is bushy like an Indica and elastic like a Sativa.

Germinating Chocolope Feminized seeds is quite simple. Various germinating methods exist, but Premium Cultivars recommend the paper towel method because it is effective. The paper towel method is also cost-effective since the materials needed are available at home. For this germinating method, you will need your Chocolope seeds, a plate, paper towels, water, and a pair of tweezers. Below are guiding steps for germinating Chocolope Feminized seeds.

Gather all the required materials
Wet the paper towels with water and gently squeeze out any excess
Take the plate and layer it with one damp paper towel, reserving the other for later use
Arrange the seeds on the plate, each seed one inch away from the other
Cover your Chocolope seeds with the other wet paper towel
Pour some water on the paper towels to make them wet enough but not saturated. Lift the towels to check if there is excess water on the plate and drain, if any.
Store the dish in a dark, warm place like a closet or drawer for about one to three days
Regularly check your Chocolope Feminized seeds to ensure they don’t dry; add water when necessary.
After a taproot pops, use your pair of tweezers to carefully pick the germinated seeds and transfer them to a growing medium.

Chocolope, also known as "D-Line," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The result is a delicious homage to the chocolate strains that were popular in the 1980s. Chocolope's hefty buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
