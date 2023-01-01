Collins Ave strain (also Collins Avenue or Avenue) is a new strain originally introduced by cannabis company Cookies in collaboration with seed bank Seed Junkie Genetics and American artist Rick Ross. It’s a cross between Kush Mints 11 and the GTI strain.



Collins Avenue is a significant route in South Florida that runs along the shore of Miami Beach and is named after John S. Collins, the creator of Miami’s first bridge, in 1913.



These guidelines can help you get your Collins Ave cannabis seeds off to a great start:



For starters, gather two plates, tweezers, paper towels, and cannabis seeds.

Wrap the plate with several paper towels. Even though paper towels are useful for cleaning messes, employing too many of them might make your dish seem sloppy. Make sure the paper towels fit snugly by folding or cutting them down if required. If the paper towels hang over the edge of the plates, it may make the dishes dry considerably faster, which is the last thing you need.

Pour some water over the paper towels at the base of the plate. Use tweezers to place the seeds on top of the wet paper towels in a staggered fashion (at least an inch apart).

Wrap the Collins Ave cannabis seeds in a single paper towel. Use a single piece of paper to check whether the seeds have germinated without disturbing them. Maybe more water is needed to have the top layer well saturated.

To prevent moisture from leaking, cover the plate with another.

Keep the DIY seed-starting arrangement in a dry, cold, and dark place for a week. Remember that if the cannabis seeds get into the wrong hands, they may not have an opportunity to germinate (such as those of dogs, kids, or guests).

If you’re using paper towels to keep the seeds moist, check on them daily to ensure they’re still damp. They could need occasional additional watering to prevent drying out. Thanks to the see-through paper towel lid, you can check on your seeds without fearing that you’ll accidentally dislodge them whenever you open the container.

After the seeds have started to germinate, carefully take off the paper towel.

Finally, after around five days, you can transplant your Collins Ave seeds into your chosen medium.

