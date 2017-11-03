This hybrid is strong and balanced, thanks to its parent strain, OG Kush. The indica dominance of this combination means that it produces a level of tranquillity that is hard to match. Understandably, Diamond OG is a rare and valuable hybrid developed by crossing OG Kush with an unidentified strain.



If you plan to grow Diamond OG seeds at home for the first time, it might not be very comforting, and it’s natural to have many questions. But you’ll get a good harvest if you know how to germinate seeds in paper towels. You can start germinating your Diamond OG Seeds in a dark, contained environment for a few days by sandwiching them between wet paper towels and a few plates. The seeds should sprout within a few days if all goes according to plan. Here is a step-by-step guide to effectively germinate seeds using the paper-towel method:



Soak or spray your paper towels in water to make them moist/wet, and then let the extra water drip off.

Put a wet paper towel over one of the plates. You can use up to four paper towels to ensure they fit well on the plate. However, remember that if even a small piece of the paper towel sits or hangs outside the plate, it might dry the entire setup fast.

On top of the rolled paper towel, sprinkle some Diamond OG seeds, ensuring they are an inch apart. If you are growing a lot of different types of seeds, be sure to label the paper towels. If you can, add the water first so that the seeds don’t move from where they were before to maintain the distance between them.

Cover the Diamond OG seeds with a wet paper towel. If you put fewer paper towels on top, you may be able to see the growth process happening under the wet towel. Cover the whole thing with the second plate.

Put your Diamond OG seeds somewhere warm or on a seedling heat pad to ensure they don’t get too cold. Do not put your seeds in direct sunlight or on the mat. It will keep them from getting too hot. There should be something between the heating pad and the seed plate. It could be a cooking towel, a book, or anything else that can get warm without breaking. Remember, the best setting for growing seeds is between 70 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

During this process, you should check on your plants daily and wet the paper towel again when you see it drying.

How long it takes for seeds to sprout depends on the type of seeds and how good they are.

As soon as the Diamond OG seeds sprout, carefully peel back the top layer of the paper towel. A small root or two round, golden leaves will come from the shell. If you can only see the root without the tiny leaves, give your plants more time to grow.

If you see the leaves coming up, it’s time to think about moving the seeds to the growing medium you picked.

