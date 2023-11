Heavyweight Seeds was out of the country in 2008 and was intrigued with the cultivars they saw a local supplier dealing with. They convinced the person to give them a few cuts, which they carried to Spain. There, they developed their gene pool, and began selling fully autoflowering and feminized cannabis seeds.



‘Paper Towel’ is a germination technique that guarantees you excellence and a pleasurable experience. When germinating your autoflowering fruit punch seeds, we suggest that you follow this simple guide:



Gather the required items; paper towels, dinner plate, distilled water, your autoflowering seeds, and forceps.

Slightly moist the paper towels.

Wring them to drain any excess water before placing one of the towels squarely on the dinner plate.

Place your auto seeds about one inch apart atop the paper towel.

Cover the seeds with a second moist paper towel.

Lift the paper towel to inspect for any remaining water under the towels. If any, drain it.

Place your seeds in a dark, warm area for 24-120 hours.

Constantly check your seeds for any signs of germination and whether the paper towels are still moist. If they are not, add some water.

Your seeds will be ready for transplanting when you notice a taproot develop to about 5mm long. Use the forceps to transfer the seeds to your preferred growing medium.

Show more