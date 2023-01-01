Garlic Breath

by Premium Cultivars
Garlic Breath strain seeds are Indica-dominate hybrids combination (60% Indica and 40% Sativa) of GMO and Mendo Breath F2. Garlic Breath seeds can also be compared to certain classic Indica like Northern Lights due to their unique qualities.

Germination is the first phase of your cannabis life cycle and the process through which a dormant seed becomes active. Germination occurs when a seed is exposed to environmental elements that start its development cycle, suggesting that the conditions are suitable for it to flourish. The paper towel method is straightforward for germinating practically any seed indoors. Anyone with basic home supplies can do it. Here are simple steps of how to germinate Garlic Breath seeds using the paper towel technique;

Gather your supplies, including two paper towels, a work area (table), a dinner plate, Garlic Breath seeds, water sprayers, and a pair of tweezers.
Dampen the two paper towels using the water sprayer.
Remove any excess water.
Place one paper towel above each dish on your table.
Distribute some Garlic Breath strain seeds on top, about one inch apart.
Cover the second paper towel around the first one.
Place the cushioned Garlic Breath cannabis seeds in a plastic bag between two dinner plates or beneath a face-down dish.
Keep the paper towel-wrapped Garlic Breath seeds away from window sills and direct sunshine to keep the temperature at 72°F.
Your Garlic Breath strain seeds germinate in two to five days from the hand towel sandwich and create little roots appropriate for transplantation when they are five millimeters or longer.

About this strain

Garlic Breath is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO with Mendo Breath. This strain features a pungent and savory flavor profile that may remind you of freshly-peeled garlic with spicy undertones. Garlic Breath produces physically relaxing effects that gradually become sedating as you continue to consume. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, stress and depression. Garlic Breath was originally bred by ThugPug genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Garlic Breath, tell us about it by leaving a review.

We are a cannabis seed bank specializing in feminized and autoflower cannabis seeds for sale. Our products are Premium in name and Premium in nature – these are the best cannabis seeds for sale online by quite some margin. Premium Cultivars has a proven track-record of selling the best cannabis seeds genetics in the USA.
