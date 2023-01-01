The genetics of Gator Breath stem from the well-known Jungle Boys cross between Motor Breath and a special Triangle Kush phenotype, sometimes referred to as TK Bx1.



When growing cannabis, the germination and seedling stages are often overlooked in favor of the more visually appealing vegetative and flowering stages. However, the success of your subsequent plantings depends on how well you germinate your seeds. The greatest approach to germinating a strong and healthy cannabis plant is to give the seeds an excellent start. Cannabis seeds are very delicate and need specific care to germinate. Fortunately, there are several viable options, each of which has its own set of benefits and drawbacks. The paper towel technique is one of the simplest and most reliable methods to get your cannabis seeds to germinate. You may germinate your Gator Breath seeds in a controlled and dark environment for a few days by sandwiching them between wet paper towels and a couple of plates. The seeds will germinate about this time if you do everything properly.



Here are step-by-step guidelines for utilizing this approach to germinate your seeds:



Gather the items you need, such as a bottle of water to spray, some tweezers, some paper towels, a workstation (a table), a dinner plate, and some Gator Breath seeds.

Water the paper towel(s) by spraying or soaking them and let the excess water drain.

Spread a wet paper towel on one of the plates. You may also use as many as four layers of paper towels. However, remember that paper towels rapidly lose their absorbency if even a little portion of the towel is left exposed outside the plate.

Sprinkle some Gator Breath seeds over the paper towel. Label the paper towels clearly with the names of the seed varieties you are growing. Don’t disturb the seeds from their planting arrangement; add water first if feasible.

Put a single wet paper towel over the seeds. Remember, by using fewer towels on top, you can observe how things are progressing without having to raise the wet one. Use the second plate to cover the whole assembly.

Keep your Gator Breath seeds toasty by putting them in a spot where they can soak up some sun or on a seedling heat pad. If you don’t want to overheat your seeds, keep them out of the sun and away from the mat. You can use a kitchen towel, book, or any other insulator that can become hot without damaging the seeds on the plate as a boundary between the heating pad and the plate. As a side note, the optimal temperature for seed germination is between 70 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit.

Remember to check on your seedlings every day throughout this procedure. When you see your paper towel drying out, wet it again.

Depending on the strain and the quality of the seeds, germination may occur in as little as a few days.

When your Gator Breath seeds have germinated, you may remove the top layer of paper towel. A little root or two circular, golden leaves of a seedling will emerge from the shell. Give your seedlings more time to develop if you can only see the root.



