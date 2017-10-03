Ghost Train Haze Feminised is a consistent annual champion of the High Times Strongest Strains on Earth. Growers are to have at least a medium degree of skill and supply the ideal Mediterranean environment or hydroponic growth set up to optimize the output of Ghost Train Haze. These Feminized cannabis seeds take 10 to 12 weeks to blossom, but when done, you obtain a magnificent crop.



Ghost Train Haze Feminized is cultivated indoors and outdoors. Ghost Train Haze thrives in a bright, sunny setting with daily temperatures ranging from 68 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. You make sure this cannabis gets all of the nutrients it requires during the growing phase, notably potassium, so each plant achieves its full potential. When grown inside, you expect a yield of 10 ounces per m2 or 14 ounces per plant when grown outdoors. Most farmers choose to grow this cannabis inside since the climatic conditions are easier to control. Maintain a close watch on the humidity levels and ensure you have a robust ventilation system in place!

