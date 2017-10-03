Ghost Train Haze

by Premium Cultivars
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Ghost Train Haze Feminised is a consistent annual champion of the High Times Strongest Strains on Earth. Growers are to have at least a medium degree of skill and supply the ideal Mediterranean environment or hydroponic growth set up to optimize the output of Ghost Train Haze. These Feminized cannabis seeds take 10 to 12 weeks to blossom, but when done, you obtain a magnificent crop.

Ghost Train Haze Feminized is cultivated indoors and outdoors. Ghost Train Haze thrives in a bright, sunny setting with daily temperatures ranging from 68 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. You make sure this cannabis gets all of the nutrients it requires during the growing phase, notably potassium, so each plant achieves its full potential. When grown inside, you expect a yield of 10 ounces per m2 or 14 ounces per plant when grown outdoors. Most farmers choose to grow this cannabis inside since the climatic conditions are easier to control. Maintain a close watch on the humidity levels and ensure you have a robust ventilation system in place!

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more.

