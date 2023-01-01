The Glookies strain is pure fire, it’s hot right now and you can buy seeds exclusively from Premium Cultivars. Check it out!



Girl Scout Cookies and Gorilla Glue #4 have been crossed to create the Indica-dominant strain known as Glookies. There are a few different versions of Glookies available on the cannabis market. Crossing GG#4 (Gorilla Glue #4) with a proprietary variant of Thin Mints, which is a phenotype of GSC (Girl Scout Cookies), allowed the team at Barney’s Farm in Humboldt to produce their version of the strain.



When produced from seeds, Glookies Feminized yields more prominent, better cannabis than other varieties. For the most outstanding results, wait up to five days after spreading seeds on paper towels, as recommended by Premium Cultivars. A competent cannabis grower may employ household items like plates, tweezers, and paper towels to create a functional grow area. Keep in mind that improper germination care might make the procedure more challenging than it should be. Fortunately, if you follow these instructions, your Glookies feminized seeds should develop into healthy plants. As germination is a sensitive process, following these nine paper-towel steps will ensure success.



All you need to get going are some tweezers, a standard dinner plate, two rolls of kitchen paper towels, and a little bottled or distilled water.

Each paper towel must be dampened on one side. It’s important to remember that you’ll need a paper towel that is moist but not drenched.

Throw a folded paper towel over the plate to keep the seeds from becoming dirty.

Please do not waste any seeds by putting them too close to one another on the paper towel. It would help to give each cannabis seedling at least one centimeter of room.

Wrapping the paper towel in which your Glookies cannabis seeds are stored in some old kitchen paper can help keep them secure. If extra water is required, add some carefully. Keep in mind that a small amount of water is preferable to none.

\But don’t fret about how much water you pour on your cannabis seeds if you overdo it. Raise the paper towel and blot the dish dry to remove the extra water. Please ensure no liquid puddles on your plate as it might affect the germination process.

Glookies cannabis seeds benefit from being stored in a dark, cool location away from direct sunlight. Consider putting them away in a secure area, such as a drawer or cupboard.

To avoid damaging the cannabis seeds, keep an eye on the cloth to ensure it’s moist. They should germinate anywhere between one to five days.

After your Glookies seeds have germinated, transplant the seedlings and their roots into your chosen soil or other growth media.



