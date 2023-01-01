The GMO Rootbeer strain is one of the recent most popular cannabis. Also, GMO Rootbeer strain is an Indica-dominant hybrid that is a combination between GMO and Rootbeer.



Cannabis seeds are fickle, and you should not expect them to germinate every time. As a result, there are several strategies for effectively sprouting your seeds. One of these is the paper towel approach. Although it may appear strange, this is one of the greatest techniques for germinating cannabis seeds. Many factors, like genetic makeup, seed age, and storage conditions, can all influence the germination of your GMO Rootbeer strain seeds. Nevertheless, the paper towel approach is always successful. Here are the procedures to effectively germinate your GMO Rootbeer seeds:



Assemble your tools, including your GMO Rootbeer strain seeds, paper towels, bottled or clean water, a dinner plate, and tweezers.

Wet your two paper towels and squeeze off excess water.

Place the plate on the paper towel.

Using tweezers, gently pick up and arrange the GMO Rootbeer seeds on the dinner plate, about one inch apart.

Wrap the GMO Rootbeer strain seeds using the other paper towel, and add more water if required.

Lift the paper towels to check that no water has gathered on the plate. Remove any extra water.

Place the cannabis seed plate somewhere warm and dark, such as a cupboard or drawer. Ensure that they remain wet during the process.

After 24 to 120 hours, your GMO Rootbeer strain seeds should germinate.

When the taproots of your GMO Rootbeer seeds are approximately 1 inch long, carefully pick them up with tweezers and place their roots first in your preferred medium.

