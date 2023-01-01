About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
GMO Rootbeer effects are mostly energizing.
GMO Rootbeer potency is higher THC than average.
The GMO Rootbeer weed strain reportedly combines GMO Cookies with Root Beer. GMO Rootbeer comes from noted breeders Skunktek and Mean Gene from Mendocino aka Freedborn Selections. GMO Rootbeer has a distinct root beer smell, and a high-THC hybrid indica effect.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item