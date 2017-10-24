God Bud

by Premium Cultivars
THC 15%
Purple God Bud, often known as God Bud, is an Indica-dominant hybrid strain. It is a hybrid of the Sativa Hawaiian and the Indica Purple Skunk and was employed by Jordan of the Islands throughout the breeding procedure.

Growing your God Bud Feminized seeds are required if you want to witness lush harvests and succulent nugs. Premium Cultivars suggests sprouting your God Bud Feminized seeds in up to five days using the paper towel technique. The most significant aspect of this method is that it is simple to execute and only involves a few everyday home items such as a plate, tweezers, and paper towels. Follow these simple steps to make germinating your God Bud seeds even simpler.

Pour water over two sheets of paper towel, ensuring the whole piece is saturated.
To remove extra water, gently twist or compress the sheets, leaving both portions damp and untorn.
Spread your cannabis seeds using clean tweezers after placing one moist paper towel sheet flat on your plate. Avoid moving your cannabis seeds with your hands since the oil on your fingers will slow down the process.
Cover your God Bud seeds fully with the second damp paper towel sheet.
Apply pressure to the top piece to keep your cannabis seeds tight and excess water off the plate.
Place your cannabis seeds in a dark cupboard for up to five days.
During this time, keep an eye on your cannabis seeds and keep both sheets damp but not soaked. Spray or pour more water over the top layer if the paper towel pieces begin to dry out.
You may start transplanting them into pots when your cannabis seeds have developed a white taproot measuring a quarter inch in length.
Make a half-inch-deep hole in your growth medium and transplant your cannabis seeds with tweezers.

About this strain

God Bud is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Hawaiian with Purple Skunk. The effects of God Bud are potent, providing consumers with an instantaneous and sedating high. This strain features tropical fruit flavors with undertones of berry, lavender, and pine. Growers say God Bud produces large, dense buds that are short and tinged with purple. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia. God Bud originated in Canada and is sometimes called BC God Bud.

